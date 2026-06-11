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J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 978 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
United Rentals logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • J.W. Cole Advisors cut its stake in United Rentals by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 978 shares and leaving it with 1,065 shares valued at about $862,000.
  • Several other institutional investors remain heavily invested in the company, and institutions overall own 96.26% of United Rentals’ stock. Recent insider selling also totaled 26,088 shares worth about $25.6 million over the past 90 days.
  • United Rentals reported Q1 EPS of $9.71, missing analyst expectations, while revenue came in at $3.99 billion versus the $4.20 billion estimate. Despite that miss, analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,029.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,247,762,000 after purchasing an additional 631,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,557,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,315,086 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,255,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $978,017,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,088,209 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,038,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $1,056.72 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $682.08 and a one year high of $1,106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $906.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $858.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,029.00.

Get Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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