Korea Investment CORP Buys 158,113 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,263 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 158,113 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $39,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage by 85.5% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 470,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 216,767 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,256,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. This represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monster Beverage from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.62.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $75.04 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

