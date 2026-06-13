L1 Capital Pty Ltd Invests $20.96 Million in JD.com, Inc. $JD

L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 730,264 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,959,000. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of JD.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 24.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 269,504 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,223 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,629 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 85,331 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $2,449,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of JD.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 656,282 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,957,000 after acquiring an additional 48,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 423.1% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 264,426 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company's stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Arete Research set a $37.00 target price on JD.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

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