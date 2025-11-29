Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 165,376 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,019 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 165,376 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $201,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $292.00 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.31 and a 200 day moving average of $249.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

