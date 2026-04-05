Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,117 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Q. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $331,000.

Get Qnity Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $116.48 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Qnity Electronics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qnity Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qnity Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Qnity Electronics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here