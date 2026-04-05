RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,945 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,752 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $452.07 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $487.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $712.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $614.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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