Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $30.49 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 29,811 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $237.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm's 50 day moving average is $208.12 and its 200 day moving average is $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $338.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $216.11.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

