Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,293 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a "reduce" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $394.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $426.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.39, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here