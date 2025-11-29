Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 12,839 Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Get Aflac alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,056. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,692,110. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock worth $2,571,002. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE AFL opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac's payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aflac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aflac wasn't on the list.

While Aflac currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here