Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,438 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. F m Investments LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 262,083 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,816,825,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 426,427 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Argus raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at $64,316,496.45. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $300.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

