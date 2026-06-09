Westerkirk Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $510,662,000 after buying an additional 63,430 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $403,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $519.92 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $553.96 and its 200 day moving average is $561.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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