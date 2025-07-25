Green Energy Stocks To Research - July 25th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in the development, production, or distribution of power from renewable, low-carbon sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biofuels. These investments allow shareholders to support the transition away from fossil fuels, potentially benefit from growth in the clean energy sector, and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $34.24. 1,662,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,659. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 435,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,321. The stock has a market cap of $269.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 1,908,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.07. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $10.37. 49,296 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,035. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $149.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 60,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,155. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

