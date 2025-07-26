Green Energy Stocks To Watch Today - July 26th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, Globalink Investment, and Globalink Investment are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that produce, develop or support renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro and geothermal power. By investing in these companies, investors aim both to profit from the long-term growth of a low-carbon economy and to support environmental benefits like reduced greenhouse gas emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts: Sign Up

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. 3,119,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 956,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.25. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.59 million, a P/E ratio of -131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ NWTN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 115,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Globalink Investment (GLLIR)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

GLLIR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.19. 124,878 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,609. Globalink Investment has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLLIR

Globalink Investment (GLLIW)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Globalink Investment stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,792. Globalink Investment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock's fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLLIW

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darling Ingredients, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darling Ingredients wasn't on the list.

While Darling Ingredients currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here