Hydrogen Stocks To Consider - July 26th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Bloom Energy, NuScale Power, and Cummins are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, storing, distributing or utilizing hydrogen as a clean energy carrier. These firms develop technologies such as electrolysis, hydrogen fueling infrastructure and fuel cells to support decarbonization across industries. Investors buy hydrogen stocks to gain exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy and its growth potential in the clean-energy transition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,547,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,495,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,423,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.26 and a beta of 3.22. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,911,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,970,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 2.04. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 697,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,558. Cummins has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day moving average is $330.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

