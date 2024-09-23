Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,269 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,045% compared to the average daily volume of 897 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ring Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 6,200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $10,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,920,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,469,854.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 255.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 722,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.63. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 18.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

