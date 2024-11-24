Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX - Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,062 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 653,068 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 293,929 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth $753,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $516,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 108,402 shares during the period. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company's stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

