Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Bitfarms logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bitfarms (BITF), Galaxy Digital (GLXY), and HIVE Digital (HIVE) are the three cryptocurrency stocks MarketBeat highlights after posting the highest dollar trading volume among crypto-linked equities in recent days.
  • Bitfarms and HIVE are primarily cryptocurrency miners, while Galaxy Digital is a diversified digital-asset financial services firm offering trading, asset management, investment banking and mining exposure.
  • MarketBeat says these stocks could gain if the U.S. dollar weakens, but they also carry higher correlation to crypto prices and elevated regulatory and market volatility risk.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business operations, revenue, or asset holdings are closely tied to cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology. For stock market investors, these stocks provide indirect exposure to the crypto market—examples include miners, exchanges, blockchain infrastructure firms, and companies holding crypto on their balance sheets—often carrying higher correlation with crypto prices and increased regulatory and market volatility risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

