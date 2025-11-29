Free Trial
Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags five manufacturing stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Applied Materials (AMAT), Johnson Controls International (JCI), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Fabrinet (FN).
  • The list spans semiconductors, equipment, building systems, energy logistics, and optical manufacturing, underscoring that manufacturing stocks are cyclical and sensitive to demand, input costs, technology, and trade conditions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Johnson Controls International, Phillips 66, and Fabrinet are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of public companies that produce physical goods in factories, including raw materials, components, and finished products. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the industrial and economic cycle, since their profits and share prices tend to be cyclical and sensitive to demand, input costs, technology, and trade conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

