Promising Robotics Stocks To Watch Today - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Teradyne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat named five robotics stocks to watch — Teradyne (TER), Ouster (OUST), Richtech Robotics (RR), Serve Robotics (SERV), and PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) after they posted the highest dollar trading volume recently, noting robotics as a thematic play on automation and AI that offers growth potential but carries capital, technology and cyclic risks.
  • Company highlights: Teradyne is a diversified semiconductor test and robotics supplier positioned as an AI‑hardware play; Ouster makes high‑resolution lidar for automotive and industrial uses; Serve builds self‑driving delivery robots; Richtech focuses on service and cleaning robots; and PROCEPT markets the AquaBeam robotic system for urology.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Teradyne.

Teradyne, Ouster, Richtech Robotics, Serve Robotics, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves designing, manufacturing, selling, or enabling robots and automation systems — including robot hardware, sensors and components, control and perception software, and related AI technologies. Investors view them as a thematic play on automation and efficiency gains across industries (manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, etc.), typically offering growth potential but also carrying capital intensity, technological and adoption risk, and sensitivity to industrial cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

