Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today - May 23rd

Quantum Computing, Nano Nuclear Energy, and AltC Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are smaller and less established than mid- or large-cap companies, their shares can offer higher growth potential but also tend to exhibit greater price volatility and lower trading liquidity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 79,955,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,704,852. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

NNE traded up $9.36 on Friday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,519,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,495. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24. Nano Nuclear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 15,484,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

