Promising Technology Stocks To Watch Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (META) were flagged by MarketBeat's stock screener as the Technology stocks to watch, driven by the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • NVIDIA is a dominant supplier of GPUs and AI compute—covering GeForce, RTX/Quadro, vGPU software, data-center solutions and Omniverse tools used across gaming, cloud and enterprise AI workloads.
  • Meta may shift chip purchases to Google, a potential change that could reduce demand for NVIDIA hardware and reshape competition in AI infrastructure if adopted.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or provide technology-based products and services—including software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms, and IT services. For stock market investors, they are typically considered growth-oriented and can offer higher potential returns but also greater volatility and risk, as performance is driven by innovation cycles, product adoption, and competitive disruption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Search Headlines