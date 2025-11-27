Promising Waste Management Stocks To Watch Today - November 27th

Waste Management, GFL Environmental, and Custom Truck One Source are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of municipal, commercial, and industrial waste, and provide related environmental and remediation services. For investors, they’re typically viewed as defensive, regulated, cash-generative businesses with steady long-term contracts and exposure to recycling and sustainability trends, often offering lower volatility and reliable income compared with more cyclical sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.
Waste Management (WM)
Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
GFL Environmental (GFL)
GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).
