Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now - May 22nd

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or provide technology, hardware, software and services related to quantum information processing. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the potential breakthroughs in speed and encryption offered by quantum computers, though the field remains early-stage and volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $3.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 178,182,124 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,270,891. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.90.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $14.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.80. 69,640,362 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,658,074. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI stock traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $14.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 109,502,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,407,203. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.41.

