Quantum Computing Stocks To Research - July 26th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or provide services related to quantum computing hardware, software, and research. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to firms working on next-generation processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex problems more efficiently than classical computers. As an emerging technology sector, quantum computing stocks often exhibit higher volatility and long-term growth potential tied to breakthroughs in quantum science and commercialization. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 31,386,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,814,340. The company's 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.40. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,333,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,775,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.55. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm's fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,598. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $98.95 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,272,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,012,760. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. 10,201,875 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,338,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 3.96.

