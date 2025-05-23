Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today - May 23rd

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development and commercialization of quantum computing technologies. These firms may build quantum processors, develop specialized software and algorithms, or supply related hardware and services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential long-term growth of quantum computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 118,961,622 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,335,758. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $19.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.90.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,228,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,258,363. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 2.46.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,392,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,883,938. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

