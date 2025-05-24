Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 24th

Quanta Services, Southern, and Bank of New York Mellon are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute power generated from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro and geothermal. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the clean‐energy transition and its potential for long‐term growth while supporting efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Because this sector is influenced by government policies, technological advances and commodity prices, renewable energy stocks can experience greater volatility than traditional energy shares. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.42. The stock had a trading volume of 932,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.86. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,004. The business's 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. Southern has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here