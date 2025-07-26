Robotics Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 26th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are equity shares of companies that design, manufacture or sell robotic and automation technologies, from industrial arms and autonomous vehicles to service robots and AI-driven control systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to growth in automation across sectors like manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. Their performance tends to reflect advances in robotics R&D, adoption rates and competitive pressures in the technology landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.50. 121,814,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.72. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.15. 3,098,914 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,845. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

PRCT stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,891,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,729. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.07. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14.

