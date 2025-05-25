Telecom Stocks To Consider - May 25th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Quantum Computing, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, Arista Networks, and Zscaler are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunication services—such as voice calling, internet access, mobile data and cable television—and the infrastructure that supports them. By investing in these equities, shareholders participate in the revenues generated from network operations, subscription fees and equipment sales. Telecom stocks are often viewed as a defensive play, offering relatively stable cash flows and dividend yields due to the ongoing demand for connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.72. 15,375,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,107,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.42. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,005.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,387,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $881.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $975.26. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 88,569,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872,700. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,898,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,883. The stock has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.30. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,763,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,810,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. AT&T has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,449,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,287. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,996. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $215.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.39. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $255.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.40 and a beta of 1.14.

