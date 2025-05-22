Telecom Stocks To Follow Today - May 22nd

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Quantum Computing, AT&T, Huntington Bancshares, and Zscaler are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build, maintain and operate networks for voice, data and internet communications—such as wireless carriers, broadband providers and satellite operators. Because the sector is capital-intensive and highly regulated, telecom firms often generate stable cash flows and pay above-average dividends, though their growth prospects may lag faster-moving tech industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $232.19. 6,991,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,044,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.47. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded up $5.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.44. 4,889,241 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,071. The company's fifty day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,020.66. The company had a trading volume of 436,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $974.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 31,728,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,329,746. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,297,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,685,582. AT&T has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 18,478,478 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,874,275. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded up $4.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,508. The business's fifty day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.38. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $253.94. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,013.68 and a beta of 1.14.

