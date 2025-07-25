Top Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching - July 25th

Exxon Mobil, Bloom Energy, and NuScale Power are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier—this includes firms that manufacture electrolyzers, develop fuel cells or build hydrogen infrastructure. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy, which many view as a key component of the global transition to low-carbon energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,657,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832,967. The firm has a market cap of $477.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.01.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

BE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,535,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,618. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.46 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,007,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,187. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.04.

