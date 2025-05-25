Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 25th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize quantum computing technologies—ranging from quantum processors and software platforms to enabling hardware like cryogenics and control electronics. Buying these stocks gives investors exposure to the potential disruptive impact of quantum computing on fields such as cryptography, optimization, materials science and drug discovery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 148,422,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,457,555. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $19.77. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.64. 53,689,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,516,754. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 107,726,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,352,534. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,569,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872,700. The company's fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 3.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE BAH traded down $20.86 on Friday, hitting $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,967,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,134. The business's fifty day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $190.59.

