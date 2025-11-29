Free Trial
Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Research - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags IonQ (IONQ), D‑Wave Quantum (QBTS) and Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) as top quantum-computing stocks by recent dollar trading volume, offering investors exposure to long-term quantum technology growth but with higher volatility and speculative risk due to long development timelines and uncertain commercial adoption.
  • Company focuses differ: IonQ sells cloud access to general-purpose quantum systems via AWS, Azure and Google; D‑Wave provides the Advantage hardware plus Ocean tools and Leap cloud access; Quantum Computing Inc. offers portable Dirac EQC machines, a quantum random-number generator (uQRNG) and entanglement-based quantum authentication solutions.
  • Five stocks we like better than IonQ.

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Quantum computing stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business or a significant part of their operations involves developing, manufacturing, supporting, or providing services for quantum computers (including hardware, software, materials, and cloud-based quantum platforms). For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the potential long-term growth and disruptive impact of quantum technologies but typically carry higher volatility and speculative risk due to long development timelines, technical uncertainty, and uncertain commercial adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

