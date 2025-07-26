Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 26th

Quanta Services, EMCOR Group, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, Rockwell Automation, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and CMS Energy are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in the development, production, or distribution of clean power sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to businesses aiming to reduce carbon emissions while potentially benefiting from the sector’s growth. Such companies range from utilities operating wind farms to manufacturers of solar panels and energy‐storage systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded up $14.84 on Friday, reaching $422.06. 1,370,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,229. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.81.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EME stock traded up $55.87 on Friday, reaching $634.67. 658,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,370. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $636.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $100.96. 4,123,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,163. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,069,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,116. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.98. Southern has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $358.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 642,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,185. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.80. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,076,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,289,180. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $72.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,028,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,814. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $62.73 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

