Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today - May 23rd

Quanta Services, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, and Southern are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that generate, distribute or support energy production from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth potential and risks of the clean-energy sector, which is driven by technological advances, regulatory incentives and rising global demand for low-carbon solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded up $4.99 on Friday, reaching $335.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 565,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.86 and a 200-day moving average of $302.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 12,770,330 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,000,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,993. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here