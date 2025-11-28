Free Trial
Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch — PWR (Quanta Services), WEC, CWEN, NOV, HASI, ROCK, and RNW — which had the highest dollar trading volume among renewable names in recent days.
  • Quanta Services (PWR) is highlighted for its electric power infrastructure work and positioning as a backbone for the AI data center and grid upgrade push, providing design, construction, and smart-grid installations.
  • These companies span generation, manufacturing, infrastructure and financing for clean energy, but their performance is driven by factors like government policy, technological advances, commodity/raw-material costs, and project development risk.
  • Interested in Quanta Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, Clearway Energy, NOV, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Gibraltar Industries, and ReNew Energy Global are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, operate, or provide services for energy sources that are naturally replenished—such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, bioenergy, and battery storage. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth of clean-energy technologies and infrastructure, but their performance is often driven by government policy, technological advances, commodity and raw-material costs, and project development risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

