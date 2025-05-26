Top Robotics Stocks To Consider - May 26th

NVIDIA, EPAM Systems, and Teradyne are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or deploy robotic systems and related technologies—ranging from industrial automation and surgical robots to service and consumer robots. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of robotics innovation, automation trends, and advances in artificial intelligence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $131.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 198,282,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE EPAM traded down $4.74 on Monday, reaching $175.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,951. The company's fifty day moving average is $164.56 and its 200-day moving average is $210.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,813,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

