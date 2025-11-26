Free Trial
Top Robotics Stocks To Research - November 26th

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Five robotics stocks to watch: Teradyne (TER), Richtech Robotics (RR), Serve Robotics (SERV), Ouster (OUST) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) were the highest dollar-volume robotics names recently per MarketBeat's screener.
  • Teradyne stands out as a diversified AI-hardware and automation play—its segments include semiconductor, system and wireless test plus robotics, and it has drawn coverage positioning it as a core AI-hardware investment with a recent rally.
  • These companies cover different end markets—service and delivery robots (Richtech, Serve), lidar sensors for autonomy and infrastructure (Ouster), and surgical robotics for urology (PROCEPT)—providing targeted exposure to automation across manufacturing, logistics and healthcare.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Teradyne, Richtech Robotics, Serve Robotics, Ouster, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or support robots and automation technologies — from industrial and service robots to the sensors, actuators, control systems, and software (including AI) that make them work. Investors buy robotics stocks to gain exposure to automation-driven growth across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and other industries, though the group spans diverse business models and risk profiles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

