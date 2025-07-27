Top Robotics Stocks To Watch Today - July 27th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, PROCEPT BioRobotics, TechnipFMC, and Zebra Technologies are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or integrate robotic systems and automation technologies. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the growth potential of automation across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and consumer electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.50. The company had a trading volume of 121,814,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.86. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $174.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,845. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.00. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. 3,891,204 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.95. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

FTI traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,815,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,431. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTI

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.69. The company had a trading volume of 298,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,647. The company's fifty day moving average price is $306.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.13. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here