Top Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 26th

Tesla, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, and NextEra Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, developers of solar power plants, and installers of rooftop systems. Investing in solar stocks lets shareholders participate in the growth of renewable energy as governments and businesses shift toward cleaner power sources. These investments can be influenced by factors such as technological advances, government incentives, and global demand for sustainable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $10.76 on Friday, hitting $316.06. The stock had a trading volume of 147,437,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $324.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.65.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $20.63 on Friday, hitting $644.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,434. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $651.22. The stock has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $510.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $484.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,221. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $488.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.63. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,488,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,095. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.89. Vistra has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $207.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,068,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,844. The company has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

