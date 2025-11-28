Free Trial
Top Waste Management Stocks To Research - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Waste Management logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights Waste Management (WM), GFL Environmental (GFL), and Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) as the top waste management stocks to research after those names showed the highest dollar trading volume recently.
  • Business snapshots: Waste Management is a large environmental-services provider that operates collection, MRFs and landfills and produces landfill gas used as renewable natural gas; GFL offers non-hazardous solid/liquid waste management and soil remediation across the U.S. and Canada; CTOS supplies specialty equipment rental, sales and aftermarket services to utilities and infrastructure industries.
  • Waste management stocks are generally seen as defensive, often-regulated plays with steady cash flows, with growth tied to population, regulation, recyclables commodity prices, fuel costs and ESG-driven demand for recycling and remediation.
  • Five stocks we like better than Waste Management.

Waste Management, GFL Environmental, and Custom Truck One Source are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that collect, transport, treat, recycle and dispose of municipal, industrial and hazardous waste, as well as provide related environmental services. Investors view them as a relatively defensive, often-regulated sector with steady cash flows and growth tied to population, regulation, commodity prices for recyclables, fuel costs and ESG-driven demand for recycling and remediation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Read More

