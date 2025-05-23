Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for ROK Q3 Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation's current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation's Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

ROK has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $283.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.37.

Shares of ROK opened at $306.20 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $259.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $310.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $314,166.29. This represents a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,839 shares of company stock worth $2,014,256. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

