AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). In a filing disclosed on June 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) - DAVE" account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Kroger NYSE: KR on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medpace NASDAQ: MEDP on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/15/2026.

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AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor's career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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