Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Posts Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO.B stock traded up $22.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.45. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $247.05 and a one year high of $321.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad's product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bio-Rad Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bio-Rad Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here