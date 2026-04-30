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Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Bio-Rad Laboratories logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bio‑Rad reported quarterly EPS of $1.89, with a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%, reflecting strong profitability for the period.
  • The stock jumped $22.45 to $299.45 on the report; the company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE of 10.73, and a 52‑week range of $247.05–$321.12.
  • Bio‑Rad operates two main segments — Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics — supplying instruments, consumables and reagent systems for research and diagnostic testing (e.g., protein analysis, gene expression, digital PCR).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO.B stock traded up $22.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.45. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $247.05 and a one year high of $321.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad's product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

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Earnings History for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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