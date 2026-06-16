22,509 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Purchased by Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD

Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,509 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $7,745,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $330.00 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $322.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $329.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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