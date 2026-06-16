71 West Capital Partners Buys Shares of 4,663 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

71 West Capital Partners bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,663 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $330.00 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $322.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.97. The firm has a market cap of $329.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Argus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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