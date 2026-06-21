9,655 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Purchased by SHP Wealth Management

SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

ABBV stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The business's 50-day moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average is $218.76. The stock has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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