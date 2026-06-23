AGP Franklin LLC Purchases Shares of 9,759 American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 95.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $126.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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