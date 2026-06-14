Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 548,836 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085,638 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 548,836 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Home Depot worth $717,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $328.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $327.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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