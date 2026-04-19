Bosman Wealth Management LLC Sells 71,131 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Bosman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,131 shares during the quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oscar Health were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 4,420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Bertolini purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,196,876 shares in the company, valued at $121,546,761.92. This trade represents a 10.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oscar Health Trading Up 0.9%

Oscar Health stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.93. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oscar Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Oscar Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Oscar Health and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on OSCR

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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