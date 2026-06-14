Brant Point Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Brant Point Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

HD opened at $328.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day moving average of $347.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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